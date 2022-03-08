Brexit: Northern Ireland Protocol talks to continue
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Discussions on the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol will continue on Tuesday with a meeting of officials.
The negotiators will meet in a body known as the Specialised Committee.
It deals with technical negotiations and can make recommendations to the Joint Committee, which is chaired by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič.
The Joint Committee met in late February but there was no breakthrough.
At that time Mrs Truss and Mr Šefčovič said they were determined that outstanding issues would be addressed.
A senior EU official suggested that the talks would happen in a more "discreet" way in the run up to the Northern Ireland Assembly elections in May.
It is not yet clear if, or how, the war in Ukraine will affect the negotiations.
Mrs Truss and Mr Šefčovič have previously made a joint statement expressing a wish for "a positive EU-UK relationship" which would allow for "co-operation on common global challenges".
Last week, Mrs Truss was a guest at an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels alongside the US secretary of state and Canada's foreign minister.
However, EU and UK sources have both played down the prospect that the changed environment could unlock rapid progress.
The protocol is the Brexit deal which prevents a hard Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.
That also creates a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, something the EU accepts is causing difficulties for many businesses.
The EU has agreed in principle that GB goods which are going to stay in Northern Ireland should be subject to fewer checks and controls than those which are due to travel onwards to the Republic of Ireland and the wider EU.
But there is still a big difference between the UK and EU about how that should be implemented and what should be considered a reasonable level of risk to the EU single market.