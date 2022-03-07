Autism: MLAs pass bill to strengthen support in Northern Ireland
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A bill to strengthen support services for young people and adults with autism in Northern Ireland has been passed by MLAs.
The DUP's Pam Cameron was behind the private member's bill, which will now go to receive royal assent.
She said the approval of the bill marked a "good day" for the assembly.
It puts a legal duty on the Department of Health to ensure regionally consistent autism provision and early intervention services.
The legislation received support from all of the parties at Stormont.
It will also ensure the development of a cross-departmental training strategy and the creation of an autism information service.
'Relieved and grateful'
Speaking at Stormont on Monday evening, Mrs Cameron said her bill would ensure services were "person-centred" and tailored to the needs of individuals.
She said it would also end the "postcode lottery" that exists within health trusts when it comes to provision at the moment.
Autism NI had backed the bill and said it would "reflect the needs of our autism community".
Its chief executive Kerry Boyd said: "The last few months have been very stressful as we were unsure whether there was enough time left within this current mandate for the bill to be passed, so I am very relieved and grateful for tonight's victory.
"It is time for person-centred autism support services to be delivered, which are easily accessible from childhood right through to adulthood."
Sinn Féin's health committee chair Colm Gildernew said the bill's passage showed "the best" of Stormont's abilities, while the SDLP's Colin McGrath said it proved that when MLAs joined together, they could "deliver the right results".
Paula Bradshaw, of Alliance, said the legislation would address "troubling gaps" in current services.
While Ulster Unionist MLA and Stormont's Health Minister Robin Swann said his department was already undertaking work to ensure the "best understanding of autism".
He said he hoped the legislation would lead to "real progress" for many families across Northern Ireland and the wider lived experiences of people with autism.
The bill will amend the 2011 Autism Act and will also require the establishment of an independent autism reviewer, to scrutinise the services in place.
MLAs, and autism awareness campaigners who were seated in the public gallery, gave a round of applause after the debate concluded.