Edwin Poots to take DUP seat in South Belfast
Edwin Poots will replace Christopher Stalford as assembly member for South Belfast, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed.
Mr Stalford died suddenly in February at the age of 39.
Sir Jeffrey said the party was bound by assembly rules to announce a replacement within seven days
Mr Poots will also stand for South Belfast in the upcoming assembly election in May.
Sir Jeffrey did not confirm whether he will replace Mr Poots in the Lagan Valley constituency.
The full candidate list for the South Belfast constituency is not confirmed, but those known to be standing are:
- Deirdre Hargey, Sinn Féin
- Matthew O'Toole, SDLP
- Elsie Trainor, SDLP
- Stephen McCarthy, UUP
- Paula Bradshaw, Alliance
- Kate Nicholl, Alliance
- Clare Bailey, Green Party
- Andrew Girvin, TUV
The full candidate list for the constituency will be available to view on BBC News NI after nominations close later this month.