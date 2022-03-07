BBC News

Covid-19: Two virus-related deaths and 466 hospital cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Two more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,232.

Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.

Another 2,053 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, up from 1,725 cases on Sunday.

There are 466 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 484 last Friday.

Two Covid patients are in intensive care units - down one from Friday.

Last updated 7 March at 14:40 GMT

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 3,731,329 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.

A total of 1,420,690 people have had their first dose and 1,325,060 have had their second dose, while 20,418 third doses have been administered.

A total of 965,161 booster jabs have been administered as of Monday.

Last updated 7 March at 12:00 GMT

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,531.

This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.

Another 2,383 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

In addition 4,760 people registered a positive antigen test on Sunday.

There were 808 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Monday morning.

There were also 47 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.

Last updated 7 March

Source: Department of Health Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 7,801,956 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 6 March.

A total of 3,818,388 people have had their first dose and 3,744,168 have had their second dose, while 239,400 single-dose vaccines have been administered.

A total of 2,840,811 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.

Last updated 6 March

Source: Department of Health Ireland

