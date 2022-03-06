BBC News

Londonderry: People evacuated in security alert

Some homes have been evacuated due to the alert

People have been evacuated from some homes in Londonderry due to a security alert.

Police have said the alert is centred on the Lincoln Court area of the city.

UUP representative Ryan McCready said those people being evacuated were being taken to a nearby community centre until the alert was dealt with.

"It's a beautiful day in the city and some have tried to ruin it, we don't need or want this in our city," he said.

A separate security alert is also ongoing in Ballymoney, County Antrim. The Newbridge Road has been closed between the Macfin and Seacon roads.

