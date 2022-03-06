Londonderry: People evacuated in security alert
- Published
People have been evacuated from some homes in Londonderry due to a security alert.
Police have said the alert is centred on the Lincoln Court area of the city.
UUP representative Ryan McCready said those people being evacuated were being taken to a nearby community centre until the alert was dealt with.
"It's a beautiful day in the city and some have tried to ruin it, we don't need or want this in our city," he said.
A separate security alert is also ongoing in Ballymoney, County Antrim. The Newbridge Road has been closed between the Macfin and Seacon roads.