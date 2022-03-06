Antrim Road: Man stabbed in the hand at north Belfast pharmacy
A man working at a pharmacy in north Belfast has been stabbed during an aggravated burglary.
Police said a man entered the building on Antrim Road at about 17:20 GMT on Saturday.
Det Sgt Dougherty said the man reportedly used a hammer to damage a plastic window before stabbing the employee in the hand with a knife.
The employee was treated for his injuries and police have appealed for information.
The man is described as being 6ft (1.8m) in height, of medium build and wore jeans, a dark coloured hooded jacket, brown framed glasses and a black facemask.
He was reportedly confronted by another male as he left the pharmacy, when he again brandished his knife, before making off towards Hillman Street.
Police would like to speak to this male to assist with their investigation.