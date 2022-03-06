Glengormley: Two people injured in glass bottle attacks
A man and woman have been injured in glass bottle attacks in Glengormley, north Belfast.
The first assault was reported to police at about 01:45 GMT on Sunday before the second assault at 02:20 BST.
They both took place outside a licensed premises on the Antrim Road.
The woman sustained facial injuries while the man has injuries to his cheek and eye. Both were taken to hospital for treatment and police have appealed for information.