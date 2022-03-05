Covid-19: Three Covid-related deaths and 1,991 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,226.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,991 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 2,236 cases on Friday.
On Friday, there were 484 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, an increase of one compared with Thursday.
Three Covid patients were in intensive care units - the same as Thursday.
The Department of Health's dashboard will not be updated again until Monday.
Last updated 5 March at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,729,334 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 1,420,205 people have had their first dose and 1,324,461 have had their second dose, while 20,410 third doses have been administered.
A total of 964,258 booster jabs have been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 5 March at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,531 as of Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Four deaths were reported on Friday.
Another 4,033 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
In addition 4,304 people registered a positive antigen test on Friday.
There were 673 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Friday morning
There were 43 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday.
Last updated 4 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,791,397 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 3 March.
A total of 3,815,601 people have had their first dose and 3,736,467 have had their second dose, while 239,329 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,828,794 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 3 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
