Michael D Higgins: Irish president and wife test positive for Covid
Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have tested positive for Covid-19.
A spokesperson said they both displayed mild Covid symptoms and would isolate for the next seven days.
They were tested ahead of a planned visit to a school in Dublin's Ballymun area.
Mr Higgins, who is 80, was first elected president in 2011, before being re-elected to the role in 2018 for a second seven-year term.
He is to continuing work from his office at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of the Irish president.