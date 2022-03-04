BBC News

Michael D Higgins: Irish president and wife test positive for Covid

President Higgins is to continuing work from his office at Áras an Uachtaráin

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson said they both displayed mild Covid symptoms and would isolate for the next seven days.

They were tested ahead of a planned visit to a school in Dublin's Ballymun area.

Mr Higgins, who is 80, was first elected president in 2011, before being re-elected to the role in 2018 for a second seven-year term.

He is to continuing work from his office at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of the Irish president.

