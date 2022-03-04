BBC News

Covid-19: Three more Covid-related deaths and 484 hospital cases

Published

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,223.

Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.

Another 2,236 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 2,408 cases on Thursday.

On Friday, there were 484 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 483 on Thursday.

Three Covid patients are in intensive care units - down from five on Thursday.

Last updated 4 March at 14:30 GMT

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 3,726,565 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.

A total of 1,419,844 people have had their first dose and 1,324,026 have had their second dose, while 20, 375 third doses have been administered.

A total of 962,320 booster jabs have been administered as of Wednesday.

Last updated 3 March at 14:50 GMT

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,521 as of Wednesday.

This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.

Thirteen deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Another 3,342 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

In addition 4,352 people registered a positive antigen test on Wednesday.

There were 653 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning.

There were 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Wednesday.

Last updated 2 March at 17:00

Source: Department of Health Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 7,787,088 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 1 March.

A total of 3,814,433 people have had their first dose and 3,733,401 have had their second dose, while 239,254 single-dose vaccines have been administered.

A total of 2,821,375 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday

Last updated 2 March at 17:00

Source: Department of Health Ireland

More on this story