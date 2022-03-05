Greg Robinson: An act of kindness to make a community smile
By Ali Gordon
BBC News NI
- Published
From sausage rolls to sweeties and a coffee with a bun, there were many things that made Greg Robinson smile.
But none more so than his family, who he adored, and in particular his grandson, who allowed him to be a big kid.
When the father-of-two died suddenly in March 2021, his family's life was turned upside down.
"Granda Greg" was fit and healthy and along with his wife, Nikki, ran a gift shop in his hometown of Donaghadee in County Down.
Whether it was at work, walking the dog, with his local flute band or just out in his beloved town, his family say Greg made time for everyone.
After his death, the community rallied around his family - particularly Nikki and their two daughters, Jess and Sam.
Now, on the week of his first anniversary, they are giving back to their community by sharing some of the things that made him smile.
The little gifts have been being found around the town, each with a simple message: "An act of kindness in memory of Greg Robinson".
"We - Nikki, Jess and Sam - wanted to plan something together that allowed us to put our energy into something positive and give us something practical to do which we knew would have an impact on others," they told BBC News NI.
"We knew that by making others smile that we, in turn, would feel the benefit of that too.
"We wanted to give back to the community of Donaghadee that helped us.
"We have realised the importance of little things that have made us smile throughout the past year."
As Greg was "a Donaghadee man, he loved his town and the community", all the gifts were purchased locally.
Among them are chocolate bars; scents from the family's gift shop; flowers; and vouchers for a bakery, for some of his favourite sausage rolls, an ice-cream shop where he used to buy a quarter of sweets on a Saturday night, and a cafe because "a wee coffee and a bun would have made dad's face light up with excitement".
Many recipients, including some who did not know Greg, have posted photos of their finds on a local Facebook page, prompting others to share memories.
"When someone dies, it is often the case that people are scared to mention the loved one in case it makes you sad, but the grief journey has taught us that this isn't the case and that the wonderful stories and chat about dad brings so much comfort," his family said.
"We love those times when we hear how dad had impacted their lives, from showing kindness as a teenager at high school, to chatting away to customers in his shop."
'A true gentleman'
Nikki remembers her husband as being "a true gentleman" who was always making people laugh.
"He was so charismatic, lighting up the room whenever he walked in," she added.
For Jess and Sam, they will be forever grateful for him teaching them "to focus on the positive parts of the day, looking for ways that we can express gratitude for every day things".
Greg's wife and daughters have decided that they will continue to mark his anniversary in this way.
"Our hope is that the finders of the envelopes will feel a wee rush of happiness and that it will bring a smile to their face.
"It would also be our hope that it sparks conversations about dad and how his legacy can live on in the community of Donaghadee."