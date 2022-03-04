Covid-19: Nisra records 33 deaths in past week in Northern Ireland
- Published
There has been an increase in the number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.
The government statistics agency, Nisra, said in the week up to 25 February, the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 33 people - two more than the previous week.
It brings the total number of deaths registered by the agency to 4,300.
The Department of Health's total up to last Friday, based on a positive test recorded, was 3,205.
Nisra's figures are higher, because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
Of the agency's measure, more than two thirds of Covid-19-related deaths have occurred in hospital (69.6%).
There have been 1,216 care home resident deaths, accounting for 28.2% of all Covid-19-related deaths.
People aged 75 and over accounted for 73.3% of the 4,300 Covid-19-related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 25 February 2022.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 25 February was 327.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid Ulster council areas have had higher proportions of Covid-19-related deaths (12.4% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.7% respectively), according to the Nisra figures.
The statistics also show Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh council areas have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19-related deaths (2.0 and 2.1 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).