Edward Meenan murder accused denies lying to court
A 22-year-old man who is on trial for the murder of Edward Meenan has been accused in court of being a "liar, coward and fantasist".
Ryan Walters, of Station Park in Crossgar, County Down rejected the prosecution's assertions.
He denies involvement in the murder of the 52-year-old, whose body was found in Creggan Street in Derry in 2018.
Mr Walters told Londonderry Crown Court he was telling the truth now and it was his "own fault for lying" before.
"I was lying back then, but I am not lying now," he told the court.
Me Meenan was stabbed 42 times and his his legs were fractured before he was stripped and his body dumped in an alleyway on 25 November 2018.
Mr Walters and Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, both deny murder.
A third man - Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly - has already pleaded guilty to murder.
Mr Walters has claimed he was an innocent bystander and blames Mr Rodgers and Mr Creswell for the killing.
In cross-examination the prosecution put it to Mr Walters he was lying to the court, as he had throughout his police interviews until confronted by forensic evidence linking him to the murder.
"You only tell the truth when completely caught out," suggested the lawyer.
Mr Walters said he was not lying to the court, which is sitting in Belfast, and added: "Its my own fault for lying [to police]".
'Pure fantasy'
The lawyer then put it to him: "You are obviously trying to distance yourself as much as you can from this murder - knowing full well you were up to your neck in it".
"Your case, Mr Walters, is a pure fantasy," the lawyer added, before telling him his lies "just trip off your tongue whenever you think things are going badly for you".
He then accused him of "not just lying", but also of being prepared "to throw anyone under the bus to get away from this. There are no lengths to which you wouldn't go".
It was then put it to him that he was a "total coward".
"You totally fit the bill of someone involved in this totally cowardly attack," said the prosecution lawyer, before adding: "And that's the truth".
"It's not", said Mr Walters in reply.
The trial continues.