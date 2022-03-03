Mum reunited with daughter in Northern Ireland after fleeing Ukraine
- Published
A Ukrainian woman has been reunited with her daughter in Northern Ireland after making an emotional journey from the war-torn country.
Svetlana Murphy, who is originally from Ukraine, has lived in Northern Ireland for years.
She was reunited with her mother Galina at Dublin Airport on Thursday morning before travelling to NI.
"I just can't believe it, it is just overwhelming and I am so happy she is here now," Svetlana said.
"I have got her, so I'm not going to let her go."
Galina arrived from Lublin in Poland, where she had made her way to from Dnipro in Ukraine after four days of travelling.
The journey was facilitated by a chance conversation by her future son-in-law Mel Campbell and Aneta, a Polish waitress at Gowdy's pub near Lisburn.
Aneta was able to help by getting friends to meet Galina and help her on her way to Ireland.
Earlier, Svetlana spoke of her worries ahead of her mother's arrival in Dublin.
"She is very tired and very stressed, she didn't know what was going to happen and was she going to get to see me again," she added.
"She didn't know if she was going to get on the plane, so we had some worries tonight as well, so every day was a new day, so we had to deal with everything just every day.
"I just need her here with me."
Galina said she was "very happy" to have arrived in Ireland.
Svetlana was also asked what her mother made of the war in Ukraine.
Russia invaded the country eight days ago and the city of Mariupol is now under siege.
Earlier, the port of Kherson became the first major city to be taken by Russian forces.
"She knows it's a war and I am not afraid to use that word because loads of people are dying," Svetlana said.
"The explosions are really frightening and I just begged her to get away from it, because she has family here and we need her."
Russia has for the first time admitted taking heavy military casualties during its attack on Ukraine, with 498 troops killed and a further 1,597 injured.
However Ukraine says Russian losses run into the thousands.
Ukraine reports that more than 2,000 civilians have died since the invasion began last Thursday.
The conflict has also caused more than a million people to flee Ukraine, according to the UN.