Police put off plans to question Fiona Donohoe over Noah event
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The PSNI has put off plans to question the mother of Noah Donohoe about whether a gathering in Belfast last year was in breach of legislation.
Fiona Donohoe had been due to attend an interview at a police station on Friday.
She had said police wanted to talk to her about alleged breaches of legislation relating to parading and Covid-19 regulations.
Her solicitor has now been informed police are reconsidering the matter.
It relates to a walk between the Cavehill Road and the city centre, which took place last March, in support of the family.
"The case is subject to further review," said a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). "The family's legal representatives have been advised."
"No interviews will take place on Friday 4 March."
The body of 14-year-old Noah was found in a storm drain six days after he went missing in June 2020.
A protest was held last week at police headquarters over the PSNI's plans to withhold some information from the inquest into his death.
Noah's family and supporters have been demanding to know details of the evidence which could be held back from the inquest.
In the past, the police have used PII certificates to protect the identity of informants.
However, they can also be used more routinely as a way of protecting sensitive details of their own operational methods.
They are commonly applied for, and granted at inquests.
The PSNI has not indicated what its reasons for applying might be.
If the police apply for a PII certificate, the decision on whether to grant one lies with the coroner, Joe McCrisken.