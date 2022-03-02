Maggie's call: Fire crews scheme for medical emergencies stalled
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
The roll-out of a scheme that would see firefighters called to cardiac emergencies in rural areas in Northern Ireland has been stalled.
Health Minister Robin Swann said the Fire Brigades Union had raised legal issues with the chief fire officer.
The launch of the co-responder scheme was announced at Carnlough Fire Station in County Antrim on Friday.
Maggie's family had been campaigning for fire crews to attend emergencies in rural areas, particularly when the Ambulance Service is under pressure.
Firefighters in Carnlough began their basic life-support training at the weekend to allow them to respond to cardiac arrests.
On Friday, the Department of Health said there were plans to roll the scheme out in other areas, with planned engagement sessions in fire stations across Northern Ireland.
Speaking in the assembly on Tuesday, North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey said the suspension of the scheme was "of great concern".
He asked if "every resource will be put in place to ensure that there is no liability to fire officers and that training will be sufficient".
The health minister replied that it was the Ambulance Service which was providing the specific cardiac response training to fire fighters.
"It provided those reassurances," he said.
"The chairs and boards of those organisations worked together to make sure that they were both satisfied that the training being provided was up to a standard that provided them with the reassurances that they, as boards, need."
Jim Quinn, from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), said the union had made it "abundantly clear to NIFRS and the Fire Board that we are not opposed in principle to an emergency medical response scheme".
He added: "Our door is open to working with all parties on this issue, and we encourage NIFRS to properly engage with the FBU as soon as possible, in order to provide a genuinely improved service to the public."