Weather: Northern Ireland's fourth warmest winter on record
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Northern Ireland had its fourth warmest winter on record with an average temperature of 5.8C, which is 1.2C above normal.
Winter ended in dramatic fashion, with three named storms in less than a week.
That is the first time that has happened since storms began to be given names in the 2015/16 season.
Storm Barra brought the start of six named storms on 5 December, bringing power cuts, flooding, and travel disruption.
It also saw a rare red warning being issued in the Republic of Ireland with schools closed across 12 counties.
#StormBarra practically covering all of Ireland the UK today as it moved in. Photo via @NASAEarthData pic.twitter.com/uhOoJZMuas— Barra Best (@barrabest) December 7, 2021
Storm Malik and Corrie arrived over two consecutive days on 29 and 30 January.
Both storms saw yellow warnings for strong winds being issued across parts of Northern Ireland.
Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin then arrived on 16, 18, and 20 February.
Yellow and amber warnings for strong winds were issued for Northern Ireland for all three storms.
A red alert was issued in the Republic of Ireland for Storm Eunice which claimed the life of a man who was hit by a falling tree.
It was the first time since 2017 that six storms were named in the winter season, and the third time that has happened since storm naming was introduced in 2015.
The storms contributed to a very wet February with Northern Ireland getting 158% of normal rainfall following a very dry January when just 47% of normal rainfall fell.
December was only slightly wetter than normal with 113% of normal rain amounts.
Overall, the season was duller than normal with only January seeing around average sunshine, 43.4 hours or 102%.
December was very dull with only 20.7 hours or 54% of normal sunshine.
February fared a little better at 49.6 hours or 74%.