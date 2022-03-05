Naomi Long: 'More Alliance MLAs needed to reform power sharing'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The "only way" to reform the system of power sharing at Stormont is by electing more Alliance MLAs in May, Naomi Long will say later.
She will address the party's annual conference on Saturday - its first since the pandemic began.
Mrs Long is leading the party into the second assembly election since she took over in 2016.
She is expected to tell members that when Alliance "make promises, we keep them".
The party currently has seven assembly members (MLAs) at Stormont but is hoping that will rise following successful local government, European and Westminster elections in 2019.
Mrs Long has also been Stormont's justice minister since January 2020, remaining in post despite the absence of an executive after the DUP withdrew Paul Givan as first minister.
She will tell the conference in Belfast that people should vote for Alliance based on its "record of delivery".
"We are not creating a set of issues and asking people to be concerned about them, but rather listening to what they're saying matters and responding to them.
"That's our job as politicians - not to find the problems but the solutions."
Mrs Long will also reiterate her intention to be part of an executive formed after the election but is expected to criticise the current mechanics of power sharing at Stormont.
She will say that the system the executive and assembly operate in "do not make it easy to do government".
Reforming the system
The East Belfast MLA is also likely to repeat her call for changes to be made to the designation rules and petition of concern mechanism.
Under current rules, MLAs must designate as unionist, nationalist or other.
Alliance is part of the bloc that designates as other, but Mrs Long has previously said that system means her party's views are not considered on controversial issues that require cross-community support, i.e. a majority of both unionists and nationalists.
She will say that will only change by reforming the system, and that "the only way to do that is show binary politics doesn't work".
You can watch Naomi Long's speech live on the BBC News NI website and iPlayer from 12:00 on Saturday.