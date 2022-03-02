Cross-border cancer blood test project secures €4m funds
A cross-border research project to develop new blood tests to diagnose cancer has been awarded major funding through the Irish government's Shared Island initiative.
Trinity College Dublin and Queen's University Belfast academics are to collaborate to design liquid biopsy techniques.
They have secured funding of up to €4m (£3.3m) over the next four years.
It is one of 62 projects to benefit from a €37.3m (£31.2m) allocation.
The package is to be announced by Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Mícheál Martin and the Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris later at an event at Trinity College.
Other successful applicants include a collaboration between Queen's and the University of Limerick looking at youth justice.
Another involves Queen's and University College Dublin examining the rise of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
Research reputation
The Shared Island Unit was established by the Republic of Ireland's three-party coalition government in 2020 to look at ways to improve north-south cooperation in a mutually beneficial way.
The unit has already announced funding for infrastructure projects including the Narrow Water Bridge between Omeath and Warrenpoint and the Ulster Canal.
It has ring-fenced €500m (£418m) until 2025.
The taoiseach said the programme announced would enhance the island's reputation for research excellence.
"These awards will support the government's Shared Island vision by bringing researchers from all corners of the island together to work on pioneering", Mr Martin added.