Covid-19: Five more Covid-related deaths and 473 hospital cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,213.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,567 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,908 cases on Monday.
On Tuesday, there were 473 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 454 on Monday.
Five Covid patients are in intensive care units - down from six on Monday.
Last updated 1 March at 14:50 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,723,619 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,419,504 people have had their first dose and 1,323,494 have had their second dose, while 20,345 third doses have been administered.
A total of 960,276 booster jabs have been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 1 March at 14:50 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,475 as of Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,335 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, up from 3,763 cases on Thursday.
In addition 3,621 people registered a positive antigen test on Friday.
There were 610 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Monday morning, up from 603 on Sunday.
There were 47 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Monday, down from 48 on Sunday.
Last updated 28 February at 14:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,784,327 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 27 February.
A total of 3,813,700 people have had their first dose and 3,732,443 have had their second dose, while 239,184 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,817,835 booster jabs had been administered as of Sunday.
Last updated 27 February
Source: Department of Health Ireland
