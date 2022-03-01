Climate change: NI net zero bill passes another stage
A climate change bill proposed by Agriculture and Environment Minister Edwin Poots has completed another stage in the assembly.
Politicians voted on a number of amendments to Climate Change No.2.
It is one of two bills being considered by MLAs; both have the same aim to reach net zero emissions, but with different time frames.
A total of 70 amendments to the bill were voted on by politicians in the assembly.
The bill brought forward by Mr Poots had an original target of lowering emissions by 82% by 2050, but Stormont backed a target of net zero.
The minister had argued that the net zero target was "not achievable".
The bill will now face scrutiny by the speaker before moving to the final stage and will not become legislation until it receives Royal assent.
Another bill, Climate Change No.1 Bill, proposed by Green Party leader Clare Bailey, has a target of net zero by 2045, and is currently at an earlier stage in the legislative process.
Analysis: By Louise Cullen, Agriculture and Environment Correspondent
Climate change bills are like buses in Northern Ireland - you wait ages for one, then two come along at once.
But with time running out in the assembly's mandate, the question is whether either of them will get you to the destination on time. It's certainly not an express service.
Clare Bailey's No.1 Private Member's Bill was first to arrive, with its aim of net zero by 2045 - going further than the UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC) assessed was possible for Northern Ireland.
Then, Edwin Poots' No.2 bill pulled up as well, taking the CCC's recommendation of 82% by 2050 as an achievable target.
Executive business was prioritised as the clock began to tick more loudly, and after completing further consideration on Tuesday, No.2 is now in pole position - albeit with a revised aim of net zero by 2050, passed during the first consideration stage.
After scrutiny by the speaker, the bill then moves to final stage, and doesn't pass into legislation until it receives Royal assent.
But it needs the minister to move the bill at final stage, and Mr Poots will still have the option of not doing that if he feels the bill does not achieve what he set out to.
As Agriculture and Environment minister, Mr Poots has two portfolios that would seem to be diametrically opposed.
But both he and the farming community have consistently said agriculture is part of the solution to environment problems.
Others would perhaps say it has been a major cause. In either case, change is inevitable and the minister has been clear that business as usual is no longer an option.
No.1 bill is up for consideration next week - after all these amendments to No.2, there aren't really too many differences between the bills, so its road may be a little less rocky.
But with further to go, time is not on its side for reaching the finish line.
The assembly shuts up shop near the end of March, before the election in May. And it would be hugely embarrassing for Northern Ireland to finish another term with nothing on the books to address a climate emergency it has already acknowledged.