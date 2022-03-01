BBC News

Ukraine conflict: Russian-linked ship in Belfast port limbo

The Eduard Toll is docked at Belfast Port

The status of a Russian-chartered tanker in Belfast harbour is unclear after the UK government banned all ships with a Russian connection.

The Eduard Toll is owned by a US investment firm and registered in the Bahamas.

It is chartered by the Yamal Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) project in Russia and currently docked at the Harland and Wolff shipyard.

The ban was announced by the UK transport secretary on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Grant Shapps said there was now a total ban "on all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever" from entering British ports.

He said the UK was the first nation to pass such a law.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is in its fifth day and the country is already subject to a number of sanctions.

The new law comes a day after Mr Shapps issued an initial request to UK ports saying in "current circumstances" it was not appropriate for Russian vessels to continue to enter UK ports.

The letter defined Russian vessels as any ship "owned, controlled, chartered or operated by any person connected with Russia".

It is not clear if the Eduard Toll fits the definition, nor if it would be subject to any action as it arrived before the ban was announced.

The BBC contacted Harland and Wolff earlier on Tuesday, before the new law was announced.

The company said: "We are aware of a request issued by the Department for Transport instructing UK ports not to provide access to any ship which is owned or controlled by any person connected with Russia, flying the Russian flag or registered in Russia.

"Harland and Wolff has a long tradition of working with UK government and will continue to support the UK government's position".

The BBC has contacted the ship's owner for comment.

