Covid-19: Posthumous award for nurse, Patrick McManus, who died with virus
By Teresa Craig & Mike McBride
BBC News NI
A nurse who died with Covid-19 has been posthumously honoured with the freedom of Derry City and Strabane District.
Patrick McManus had been working at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and then County Hospital in Stafford in England, when he died in April 2020.
Mr McManus, originally from Strabane, County Tyrone, was awarded the accolade at a special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council on Monday.
Patrick's sons Kevin, Adrian and Stephen said they were very proud.
"To be here today with family, with friends and being able to accept this on behalf of dad being recognised for his work, it's just phenomenal and it's just a humbling experience," Kevin told BBC Radio Foyle.
Mr McManus initially worked as a nurse in Northern Ireland and later in England, after he and his family moved there in 1994.
The 60 year old had worked as a front-line care worker during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite having his own medical conditions that made him vulnerable to the virus.
Although Mr McManus had been offered a managerial role to limit his contact with patients, he opted to stay with his colleagues on the front line.
"He had an underlying health condition himself, that was always at the back of our minds, but as soon as he said he was going back to the front line with his staff, we knew that's what he would do," Kevin said.
"There was no changing his mind because he wouldn't let his workers work on the front line and not be with them."
Stephen McManus said his father was very aware of the risks during the pandemic, but said he loved his job and was committed to helping others.
Adrian said it was incredibly difficult to lose their father during the pandemic, as they were not able to physically visit him in hospital, and only a handful of people were allowed in to see him when he died.
"One day we got a phone call from the hospital to say our dad had badly deteriorated and we had to come up now," he said.
"We had to say our last goodbyes. It was really hard as they [hospital staff] were only allowing one or two people in," Adrian said.
"Stephen had to stay outside and it was just a horrible, horrible scenario."
"It was a really difficult situation and it still feels quite surreal, but I do think the process of receiving this award will help us, as his sons, to move on from this," Stephen said.
The proposal to confer the Freedom of the Derry City and Strabane District to Mr McManus was brought before the council in June 2020, but the plans were delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, paid tribute to Mr McManus' selfless dedication to the wellbeing of others and said he hoped the honour would give some comfort to his family.
"It is a huge honour for council to have this opportunity to recognise the contribution that Pat McManus has made throughout his life to caring for others," he said.
"He was determined to continue that service despite the significant personal risks early in the pandemic.
"For over 40 years, Pat dedicated himself to the NHS, and his family must take comfort in the many lives that were positively impacted by his work and his compassion for others."