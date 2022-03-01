Drug-related deaths more than double in decade in Northern Ireland
By Kelly Bonner
BBC Newsline
The number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland has more than doubled over the last 10 years, official figures show.
In 2020, the number of deaths soared to 218.
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) figures show that two-thirds of drug-related deaths in 2020 involved two or more drugs.
Heroin and morphine were connected to 55 of the deaths, the highest number on record.
The statistics show there were 191 drug-related deaths in 2019, and 92 in 2010.
People living in deprived areas are five times more likely to die from a drug-related death, according to Nisra's latest figures.
Just over half of the 218 deaths were men aged 25-44.
Drug-related deaths involving cocaine increased to the highest level on record from 13 in 2017 to 36 in 2020.
The latest figures see the prescription drug Diazepam mentioned on almost a quarter of all drug-related deaths in 2020.