Drug-related deaths more than double in decade in Northern Ireland
By Kelly Bonner
BBC Newsline
- Published
The number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland has more than doubled over the last 10 years, official figures show.
In 2020, the number of deaths soared to 218.
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) figures show that two-thirds of drug-related deaths in 2020 involved two or more drugs.
Heroin and morphine were connected to 55 of the deaths, the highest number on record.
The statistics show there were 191 drug-related deaths in 2019, and 92 in 2010.
People living in deprived areas are five times more likely to die from a drug-related death, according to Nisra's latest figures.
Just over half of the 218 deaths were men aged 25-44.
Drug-related deaths involving cocaine increased to the highest level on record from 13 in 2017 to 36 in 2020.
Prescription drug Diazepam is mentioned on almost a quarter of all drug-related deaths in 2020, according to the latest figures.
'In the end the drugs won'
Tierna Murray, 20, from west Belfast died on December 12, 2021.
Her mother Cathy Murray told BBC News NI she started taking cocaine during lockdown, adding that "Tierna was addicted".
"She worked hard from Monday to Friday, this (drugs) was a weekend thing," she said.
"She was a normal child. A beautiful child, she wasn't a junkie.
"They're going out and risking their lives every week and they don't even know it."
Cathy said Tierna's death has had a massive impact on her family.
"We're not the same people, our lives aren't the same," she said.
"I have never seen so much sadness and sorrow on people's faces in my life. Our lives are destroyed.
"Tierna's brothers are only six and four and they are so full of anger and just scream and cry at night.
"They asked me "can I get a taxi to the sky to get her home?".
Cathy said Tierna's 21st birthday is coming up and they've bought a plaque for her grave.
"She should be here, we should be organising a party and balloons," she said.
"Our war with Tierna was drugs and in the end the drugs won because the drugs ruined her and took her and destroyed her".