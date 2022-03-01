Ballysillan Road, Belfast, closed due to 'ongoing incident'
A road in north Belfast has been closed as police deal with an "ongoing incident".
The Ballysillan Road is closed between Silverstream Gardens and Oldpark Road.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has advised the public to avoid the area.
Motorists and pedestrians have been told to seek alternative routes and Translink have announced a number of diversions to its services.
#MET #11A #12C ❗ Ballysillan Road is closed between Oldpark Road and Bilston Road . ℹ️ Metro 11A will operate via Upper Crumlin Road to Ballysillan Park, Metro 12Cs will operate via Crumlin Road, Alliance Avenue to Cliftonville Road.— Translink (@Translink_NI) March 1, 2022
