Spend Local vouchers inject £27m into Belfast economy
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Almost one in four High Street Vouchers in Northern Ireland were used in Belfast, with a spend of more than £27m.
The Spend Local scheme injected £136.6m into the Northern Ireland economy.
Launched last September, it aimed to help bricks-and-mortar shops hit by the pandemic.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told the assembly the scheme boosted consumer confidence and increased public spending.
"I am really pleased to announce that 1,399,051 people were issued with a Spend Local card, of which 1,393,043 - or 99.6% - were activated," he said.
"Over £27m was spent in Belfast, over £12m in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon while over £10m was spent in each of the following local council areas - Newry, Mourne and Down; Derry and Strabane; Antrim and Newtownabbey; Lisburn and Castlereagh; and Ards and North Down.
"In Mid and East Antrim, the figure was over £9m. In Causeway Coast and Glens and in Mid Ulster, more than £8m was spent, while the figure for Fermanagh and Omagh was just over £7.5m."
Under the scheme, every adult in Northern Ireland could apply for a £100 shopping voucher.
It opened for applications on 27 September and was supposed to close on 30 November, but the deadline for spending the cards was extended a number of times due to various problems and delays.