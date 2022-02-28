Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP leader, 'did consider switching parties'
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said he believes Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did consider switching parties last year, before he became DUP leader.
Last week, Sir Jeffrey said he turned down an offer to re-join the party.
The Nolan Show first reported the two men held talks after Sir Jeffrey lost the Democratic Unionist Party leadership race in May.
On Monday, Mr Beattie said he had proof he and Sir Jeffrey talked about him returning to the Ulster Unionist Party.
Mr Beattie, who was giving his account of events to the Nolan Show, rejected Sir Jeffrey's claim that their meeting had focused on improving unionist cooperation.
He said that he had "reached out" to Sir Jeffrey based on "soundings" he was getting from others in the DUP that Sir Jeffrey was unhappy and doubted his future in the party, having lost the leadership race to Edwin Poots.
Mr Beattie said this took place in early June.
"I sent a message to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson saying he'd be welcome to come back to the UUP. I sent that to Sir Jeffrey and from that we organised a time, a date and a place and we met up.
"Jeffrey may well have met me and had no intention [of re-joining], but that's not what I took from it."
He said the meeting ended without a definitive answer from Sir Jeffrey on whether he would return, and the pair planned to meet again, however, this did not happen.
The DUP has been asked for a response to Mr Beattie's account.