St Patrick's Day celebrations to return to Belfast
Belfast will mark St Patrick's Day with an 11-day festival after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
City-wide events will run from 10-20 March and they include a live concert and traditional music trail, as well as the St Patrick's Day parade.
Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl said celebrations would be back "bigger and better than ever".
The city's St Patrick's Day events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19.
Ms Nicholl said music would have a major role in celebrations.
"It's great to have the input of community organisations too to help make this a city-wide celebration that will appeal to a wide range of people, young and old, from all corners of our city, with plenty of free activities happening day and night across the 11 days," she said.
"The concert promises to be a real family-friendly affair this year featuring authentic homegrown talent.
"And, on St Patrick's Day itself, I'm excited to be leading Beat Carnival's pageant parade and am really looking forward to seeing the city come alive with colour and performances."
The Customs House Square festival on 16 March will feature Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill, Tolü Makay and experimental folk artist Joshua Burnside, as well as flute and whistle player Brian Finnegan and The Duncairn Creative Collective.
The Féile Trad Trail will include more than 60 traditional Irish music sessions in bars, restaurants and top visitor spots across the city from 10-19 March.