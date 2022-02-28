Ballymena: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, following a stabbing at a house in Ballymena, County Antrim on Sunday.
Police responded to an incident in Cushendall Road at about 10:30 GMT.
They found a man receiving treatment from ambulance staff for stab wounds, which were not believed to be life-threatening.
The 32-year-old man is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday in connection with the incident.