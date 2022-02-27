Covid-19: Three more Covid-related deaths and 1,552 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,208.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,552 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,708 cases on Saturday.
On Friday, there were 485 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 483 on Thursday.
Eight are in intensive care units - up three on Thursday's figure.
The Department of Health's dashboard is not updated over the weekend - just headline figures are given.
Vaccines
A total of 3,721,206 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 1,419,186 people have had their first dose and 1,322,762 have had their second dose, while 20,325 third doses have been administered.
A total of 958,753 booster jabs have been administered as of Sunday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,475 as of Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,335 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, up from 3,763 cases on Thursday.
In addition 3,621 people registered a positive antigen test on Friday.
There were 603 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday morning, up from 583 on Thursday.
There were 48 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Sunday, down from 49 on Saturday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,775,369 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday 24 February.
A total of 3,810,666 people have had their first dose and 3,725,625 have had their second dose, while 239,078 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,806,516 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
