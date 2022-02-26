Covid-19: Eight more Covid-related deaths and 1,708 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,205.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,708 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 2,068 cases on Friday.
On Friday, there were 485 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 483 on Thursday.
Eight are in intensive care units - up three on Thursday's figure.
Last updated 26 February at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,719,679 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
A total of 1,419,017 people have had their first dose and 1,322,318 have had their second dose, while 20,306 third doses have been administered.
A total of 958,038 booster jabs have been administered as of Saturday.
Last updated 26 February at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,475 as of Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,335 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, up from 3,763 cases on Thursday.
In addition 3,621 people registered a positive antigen test on Friday.
There were 630 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Friday morning, up from 611 on Thursday.
There were 53 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday, down from 55 on Thursday.
Last updated 25 February at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,775,369 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday 24 February.
A total of 3,810,666 people have had their first dose and 3,725,625 have had their second dose, while 239,078 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,806,516 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 25 February at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
