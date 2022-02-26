Christopher Stalford: Mourners gather for DUP MLA's funeral
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Mourners are gathering in south Belfast for the funeral of the Democratic Unionist Party politician, Christopher Stalford, who died last week.
The 39-year-old father-of-four will be remembered at a Presbyterian Church service on Saturday afternoon, following a private service at his family home.
Mr Stalford was the principal deputy speaker at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
He also held a seat in South Belfast.
Among the first to arrive at the service were DUP MLAs and MPs, including Paul Givan, Mervyn Storey, Ian Paisley and Gregory Campbell.
The grand secretary of the Orange Order, the Rev Mervyn Gibson, also attended.
One of Mr Stalford's DUP colleagues is expected to speak at the funeral service, as well as Presbyterian Minister Rev Marty Gray.
Outside the church where the funeral is being held, two election posters used previously by Mr Stalford were tied to the railings.
After his sudden death a week ago, there were tributes from politicians on all sides at Stormont and also from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
Following his death, Mr Stalford's family issued a statement saying "Laura (his wife) and the Stalford family thank everyone for their kind messages and lovely words in recent days, they have been so comforting to the family at this incredibly sad time."
Before being elected to Stormont in 2016, Mr Stalford served on Belfast City Council, where he was deputy mayor and high sheriff of the city.