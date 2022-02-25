Michael McGibbon: Inquest into taxi driver's death concludes
- Published
A coroner investigating the death of a man after a so-called paramilitary shooting has said she has been unable to determine the identity of those involved.
Micheal McGibbon, 33, was shot in an alleyway near his home in Ardoyne in April 2016 and later died in hospital.
The coroner said the shooting was intended to be a "paramilitary punishment shooting".
A bullet severed an artery in Mr McGibbon's left leg, causing his death.
A statement from Mr McGibbon's widow, Joanne McGibbon, had said masked men, who said they were from the IRA, came to their house the night before he was shot.
They demanded to see her husband, a father-of-four, but went away when he said through a partially closed front door that his children were there.
The next day Mrs McGibbon said she and her husband tried to find out from local republicans, including Dee Fennell, why they wanted him to see them.
Mr Fennell, who was arrested after the shooting and was later released, gave evidence to the Inquest and denied any involvement in Mr McGibbon's death.
He said: "I had absolutely no part in the death of Michael McGibbon and after taking legal advice will be answering no further questions."
During the inquest, the Coroner expressed her condolences to the family of Michael McGibbon.
The Inquest heard that a bullet which was fired through the victim's left kneecap severed a major artery.
The coroner's court hearing had previously been told about events leading up to the shooting of Mr McGibbon.
The coroner outlined how claims of inappropriate behaviour may have led to the shooting of Mr McGibbon.
Delivering her findings on Friday the coroner said "police enquiries conducted in the course of the investigation led to the hypothesis that Michael McGibbon was murdered because of alleged inappropriate behaviour of a sexual nature towards three female passengers using his taxi".
She added: "Statements were recorded from two of these females and they outlined alleged separate incidents."
Delivering her findings at Belfast Coroner's Court on Friday, the coroner said she found "on the balance of probabilities" that Mr McGibbon "attended Brompton gap" at about 22:00 on 15 April 2016 "by arrangement and was shot twice in his left leg by members of a paramilitary organisation".
"I find on the balance of probabilities that this shooting was intended to be a paramilitary punishment shooting, however one of the bullets lacerated the deceased's popliteal artery which subsequently caused his death," she said.
"On the evidence before me, I am unable to determine the identity of the person or persons involved in the shooting."
The inquest had heard evidence about the challenges presented by security gates dividing loyalist and nationalist areas in north Belfast that blocked several potential routes from the scene to the Royal Victoria Hospital.
The coroner found that the ambulance had managed to cross the peace line at Lanark Way through a gate opened remotely by police.
She ruled that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service acted in a "timely and appropriate" way in relation to the care and treatment of Mr McGibbon.
The coroner said she was also "encouraged" that discussions were ongoing between the Department of Justice and all emergency services aimed at establishing a formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) on opening security gates in emergency situations.
She also passed her sympathies to the McGibbon family.
"I'd like to pass on my sincere condolences to Mrs McGibbon and her children on the loss of a much-loved husband and father," the coroner said.