Covid-19: Two more Covid-related deaths and 485 in hospital
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,197.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,068 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 2,486 cases on Thursday.
On Friday, there were 485 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 483 on Thursday.
Eight are in intensive care units - up three one on Thursday's figure.
Last updated 25 February at 14:35 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,717,887 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 1,418,879 people have had their first dose and 1,322,035 have had their second dose, while 20,255 third doses have been administered.
A total of 956,718 booster jabs have been administered as of Friday.
Last updated 25 February at 14:35 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,460 as of Wednesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,158 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, up from 3,294 cases on Tuesday.
In addition 3,900 people registered a positive antigen test on Wednesday.
There were 593 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning, down from 608 on Tuesday.
There were 54 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Wednesday, no change from Tuesday.
Last updated 23 February at 15:10
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,769,919 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday 22 February.
A total of 3,808,512 people have had their first dose and 3,722,427 have had their second dose, while 238,980 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,799,969 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 23 February at 15:10
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?