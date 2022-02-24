Covid-19: Two more Covid-related deaths and 483 in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,195.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,486 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, up from 2,294 cases on Wednesday.
On Thursday, there were 483 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 480 on Wednesday.
Five are in intensive care units - down one on Wednesday's figure.
Last updated 24 February at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,716,310 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,418,814 people have had their first dose and 1,321,815 have had their second dose, while 20,161 third doses have been administered.
A total of 955,520 booster jabs have been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 24 February at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,460 as of Wednesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,158 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, up from 3,294 cases on Tuesday.
In addition 3,900 people registered a positive antigen test on Wednesday.
There were 593 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning, down from 608 on Tuesday.
There were 54 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Wednesday, no change from Tuesday.
Last updated 23 February at 15:10
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,769,919 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday 22 February.
A total of 3,808,512 people have had their first dose and 3,722,427 have had their second dose, while 238,980 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,799,969 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 23 February at 15:10
Source: Department of Health Ireland
