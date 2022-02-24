NI Health: Patient waits six days in Antrim A&E side room
- Published
A patient has been discharged after being treated in a side room at the emergency department (ED) at Antrim Area Hospital for almost a week.
BBC News NI understands there were no available beds in a specialist ward.
The Northern Trust said "sadly these days it is not unusual for patients to be waiting a long time for beds to become available in wards".
It comes after the hospital declared a potential major incident on Tuesday.
The rare incident emerged after the hospital ran out of bed space, but was stood down that evening.
It is one step below a major incident, which means there are too many patients for staff to deal with safely.
'Covid complication'
The emergency department's manager, Bronagh Gilmore, told BBC News NI on Wednesday that some staff had been "traumatised" by the pressure.
She outlined there was "no physical space to stand, never mind to receive critically ill patients".
Dr Eimhear Kearney, a consultant in the department, added that the hospital had been operating at full capacity for months.
On Thursday, the Irish News first reported the case of a patient who, as of Wednesday, had been waiting for six days in Antrim's emergency department.
It is understood the woman received one-to-one treatment throughout her stay and has since been discharged.
In response, the trust said: "As we have stressed, the added complication of Covid means that we must do all that we can to keep those who are positive separate from other patients.
"Where possible, particularly long-wait patients will invariably be on hospital beds in side rooms in the emergency department and will be managed by the relevant specialist medical team and ED nurses until such times as a bed becomes available or they can be discharged when acute consultant-led care is no longer required."
Patients at other hospitals have faced similar waits in emergency department side rooms, some lasting for several days.
There are similar side rooms at both Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry and the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald which also have patients waiting to be admitted.
In recent days a number of health trusts in Northern Ireland have warned of increasing pressure from patient numbers, including calls for help in discharges to free up bed space.