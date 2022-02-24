Heavy snow causing disruption in some parts of Northern Ireland
Heavy snow has fallen in parts of Northern Ireland, especially across counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, Londonderry and Antrim, as a yellow warning for snow and lightning remains in place.
The Met Office alerts are expected to end at 20:00 GMT on Thursday.
Several schools are closed and there is some disruption to bus and rail services.
There is a risk of strong winds and potential disruption to travel and power supplies.
There have been reports of thunder and lightning to the west of Fermanagh.
The latest reports suggest 7cm of snow is lying in the Sperrins and about 3cm at lower levels, with this expected to increase through the morning.
The amount can vary due to the gusty winds blowing the snow around.
A small number of schools in counties Londonderry, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Antrim have been closed.
A full list of these can be found on the BBC News NI Facebook page.
Travel disruption
Some disruption and delays are likely on Thursday morning due to lying snow, reduced visibility in the heavy snows showers and ice.
On Thursday morning, Translink said its Ulsterbus services were subject to delays and some cancellations due to the snow, "particularly on rural roads".
"Services are currently operating in most areas, however, minor roads may not be serviced," a statement continued.
"Metro and NI Railways services are operating full timetables, although some delays are possible."
Translink added that it was working hard to keep services operating and apologised to customers for any inconvenience.
It added: "Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to keep up to date with timetable information through Translink's social media channels, journey planner and contact centre."
All buses, including local, school and express services, have been suspended in Dungannon.
#GLE #ULB #Dungannon ❗ All services in & around Dungannon have been suspended until further notice - poor weather conditions. This includes local, school and Express services— Translink (@Translink_NI) February 24, 2022
Some minor routes in Ballymena and Londonderry are also not being serviced with warnings that other buses face delays.
Glider routes in Belfast could face delays due to poor weather conditions.
On Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs advised the public not to visit forests, country parks and nature reserves in affected areas while the weather warning was in place.
The Met Office yellow weather warning explains there could be a risk that some rural communities could be cut off, while there is a small risk that some buildings and structures could be damaged.
It also informs the public there is "a small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes".