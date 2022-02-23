DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson 'turned down' offer to rejoin UUP
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he turned down an offer to rejoin the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) last year.
He was responding to reports by The Nolan Show that he had held talks with UUP leader Doug Beattie after losing the DUP leadership election in May.
Sir Jeffrey was narrowly beaten in a leadership contest by Edwin Poots.
But Mr Poots held the top job for just 21 days and, by the end of June, Sir Jeffrey was party leader.
Now fresh questions are being raised about whether he had, at one point, considered moving back to the party he quit in 2003.
In a statement to the Nolan Show, Sir Jeffrey claimed he had been approached by the Ulster Unionists - but said he respectfully declined the offer.
He also said any of his discussions with Mr Beattie had focused on the future of unionism and closer cooperation.
It is not clear when the two men met or how far any conversations may have got.
https://t.co/gOL084dGqe pic.twitter.com/WkHN805gFH— Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) February 23, 2022
In a tweet on Wednesday night, Sir Jeffrey said the "portrayal" he had sought to rejoin his old party was "nonsense".
"I never had any such intentions or plans," he wrote.
"At that time, I was approached, and it was made clear I would be welcome in the UUP but I respectfully declined."
The UUP said in a statement: "The DUP are mourning the terrible loss of their much beloved colleague Christopher Stalford.
"We will not be making any comment."
The Lagan Valley MP left the UUP in 2003 along with Mrs Foster, having been a vocal critic of leader David Trimble and the Good Friday Agreement.
He plans to run in Lagan Valley in the May Stormont election, which will allow him to become first minister if his party returns a majority.