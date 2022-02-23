BBC News

Lisburn: Firearm charges for man arrested at shopping centre

Police officers responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn

A man arrested on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm in a County Antrim shopping centre on Tuesday has been charged with a number of offences.

The 50-year-old was arrested at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn city centre.

He has been charged with using a firearm to resist arrest and carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The man has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is due before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

