Maternity and Covid in NI: The latest guidance for your partner and you
By Amy Murray
BBC News NI
- Published
Covid-19 restrictions are changing by the day - so it is difficult to know where you stand.
This is especially true for pregnant women, who have faced extra anxiety during the pandemic over hospital restrictions that can leave them without their partners at scans and sometimes during deliveries.
The remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland have now been lifted, but health trusts can set their own guidelines - and they've been changing.
Here are the latest guidelines that have been issued by each trust.
Belfast Trust
The trust last changed its rules in August 2021.
It allows one partner to accompany pregnant woman to scans and labour with caveats.
Birthing partners will be asked screening questions before entering the building. Both mother and partner have to wear a mask at all times while in the maternity building.
The partner will also be expected to take a Covid-19 swab test before they are admitted to the maternity service.
Partners may be asked to wait outside the building until the patient is moved into an assessment room for a scan.
During labour, one nominated birth partner may accompany the mother although the duration of visits will be decided by the midwife in charge.
The trust says that a nominated partner can accompany a woman for induction "in exceptional circumstances".
They will also decide the duration and timing of once daily postnatal visits from two nominated birth partners from up to two households.
Two parents or designated carers will be able to care for their baby in a neonatal or special care until with PPE provided.
South Eastern Trust
Since January, guidance from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust states that a birthing partner will be able to accompany the pregnant woman to dating scans and anomaly scans.
They will also be able to join the patient for active labour and the birth when permitted by the midwife.
Southern Trust
On Wednesday, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust announced that they had updated their maternity visiting arrangements.
Birthing partners with no Covid symptoms are now able to attend scans and be present for deliveries as long as they wear a face mask.
We have updated our maternity visiting arrangements – birthing partners can now attend maternity services provided they wear a face mask and have no COVID symptoms.— Southern Trust (@SouthernHSCT) February 23, 2022
More information can be found on our website: https://t.co/ROiNbcTIoH #teamSHSCT pic.twitter.com/RXzvACIoVs
Western Trust
Guidance at the Western Trust has been in place for a number of weeks.
Partners will be asked screening questions before being admitted to a maternity building.
Masks must be worn at all times and Covid-19 swab tests will be offered.
One partner is permitted to attend appointments but the trust is encouraging people to attend alone.
Children and other family members are not able to attend appointments.
The duration of a visit during the induction of labour will be decided by the midwife in charge, however the a birthing partner will be allowed to support the woman during delivery.
The nominated partner may also accompany a woman in labour to the delivery suite and at the birth.
The midwife will also decide the duration and timing of postnatal visits.
One daily visit from two people is allowed in the inpatient wards.
Northern Trust
Visiting arrangements for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust were updated in January.
They request partners and visitors to take a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) before entering hospitals.
To keep footfall to a minimum, partners may be asked to wait outside until the appointment.
A nominated birthing partner will be able to be there for the duration of labour, the birth and for up to three hours after the birth.
One daily visit from two people from up to two households are allowed on antenatal and postnatal wards for a maximum of one hour each day.
Longer visits must be planned and agreed with the midwife in charge in advance.