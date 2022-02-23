Michael McGibbon shooting: Inquest reveals last moments of father-of-four
By Dan Stanton
BBC News NI
- Published
The last moments of a man who died after a so-called paramilitary shooting in north Belfast have been revealed at an inquest.
Micheal McGibbon, 33, was shot in an alleyway close to his home in Ardoyne in April 2016.
The father-of-four died in hospital five hours later.
A statement from his widow Joanne McGibbon said masked men, who said they were from the IRA, came to their house the night before he was shot.
They demanded to see her husband but went away when he said through a partially closed front door that his children were there.
The next day Mrs McGibbon said she and her husband tried to find out from local republicans, including Dee Fennell, why they wanted him to see them.
Mr Fennell denies any involvement in Mr McGibbon's death.
'Something was wrong'
She said her husband met Mr Fennell and returned to his car.
"Michael looked at me and I could tell something was wrong," she added.
"Michael told me it was the Ra (IRA) and they wanted to meet him at 10pm and that if he didn't meet them he would have to leave the country."
She said the rest of that day she kept asking her husband what it was about.
"He had that look in his eye that he was keeping something from me," he added.
"I said I thought they might shoot him and prepared a hospital bag in case they kneecapped him."
His widow revealed the last moments before he left the house to go to the pre-arranged meeting that night.
"Michael told me he loved me for ever and ever and asked me if I loved him," she said.
"I told him I loved him and that I didn't want him to go.
"But he said he had to go to protect us, to protect his family and we kissed and hugged."
A few minutes later a friend rang in a panic after hearing three shots.
She then ran to where her husband had been shot in Butler Place in Ardoyne.
She gave him CPR but said there was a lot of blood from where he had been shot in the legs.
Her husband said: "My chest, my chest."
"I knew he was going into cardiac arrest," she added.
Mr McGibbon was then taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance where he had emergency surgery.
His widow said she was there when he died after his respirator was switched off in the early hours of Saturday morning.
An earlier statement from doctors said a bullet that went through Mr McGibbon's left knee cap severed a major artery.
'New IRA responsible'
A statement from the PSNI said a complaint was made about alleged sexual behaviour by him towards three young female passengers who were in his taxi.
There was also an alleged separate incident which happened six months before while he was driving his taxi.
It said it believed the New IRA were responsible.
Afterwards three people were arrested, two for murder and one for terrorist-related offences.
Dee Fennell, who was arrested after the shooting and was later released, was also at Wednesday's hearing.
He said: "I had absolutely no part in the death of Michael McGibbon and after taking legal advice will be answering no further questions."
The inquest continues.