Covid-19: Four more Covid-related deaths and 480 in hospital
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,193.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,294 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 2,951 cases on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, there were 480 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 495 on Tuesday.
Of those, six are in intensive care units - down three on Tuesday's figure.
Last updated 23 February at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,714,525 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,418,700 people have had their first dose and 1,321,556 have had their second dose, while 20,144 third doses have been administered.
A total of 954,125 booster jabs have been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 23 February at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,452 as of Tuesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,294 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, down from 3,473 cases on Monday.
In addition 4,060 people registered a positive antigen test on Tuesday, up from Monday's figure of 2,865.
There were 608 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday morning, down from 636 on Monday.
There were 54 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Tuesday, one more than on Monday.
Last updated 22 February at 15:25
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,767,692 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday 21 February.
A total of 3,807,721 people have had their first dose and 3,721,046 have had their second dose, while 238,925 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,796,497 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 22 February at 14:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?