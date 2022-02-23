Antrim Area Hospital had no free beds when incident called
Antrim Area Hospital had no available beds when it declared a potential major incident on Tuesday.
The hospital had "two and a half wards worth" of patients in its emergency department, according to the director of operations at the Northern Trust.
The rare incident - one step from a major incident - was stood down on Tuesday evening.
Wendy Magowan said 661 out of 12,000 staff were off due to Covid-19 or self-isolation across the Northern Trust.
As a result the trust doesn't have the "same level of capacity we would have in a normal winter", she told BBC Radio Ulster.
A major incident means there are too many patients for staff to deal with safely.
Ms Magowan said the move had been a last resort and Covid pressures had contributed to reduced capacity at hospitals.
She added that pressures had built at Antrim Hospital at the end of last week through to the weekend.
At one point on Tuesday there were 62 patents delayed in the emergency department, many of whom had been there more than 12 hours and some for a number of days.
'Really sick patents'
Ms Magowan said the hospital's clinical director felt that the emergency department "required support to get some space to allow patients to come in and be safely treated".
"I am talking about really sick patients here, I am talking about stand-by calls, possible heart attacks and strokes, all sorts of situations.
"There were basically two and a half wards of patients in the emergency department.
"At the time we called the potential emergency major incident there literally wasn't one bed in the hospital."
Ms Magowan said that more than a quarter of the hospital's patients - 86 - have tested positive for Covid-19, though not all are being treated for Covid.
'System snapped'
I think what happened yesterday was really significant.
Over the past year there were many times when some of the health trusts were very close to calling a full-blown major incident.
We frequently hear that the system is close to breaking point and I think yesterday parts of that system actually snapped.
The health system is groaning under tremendous pressure at the moment, people working in Antrim Area yesterday said it was one of the worst days in years, there were just too many sick people and not enough hospital beds to admit them to
A nurse in Antrim Area Hospital said it has been relentless for years, even before Covid.
So why yesterday? I get the impression that a lot of senior staff simply had had enough.
If we look specifically at Antrim Area Hospital and Craigavon there are simply not enough hospital beds in the system for the size of the population.
In a recent report by the Royal College of Surgeons the average number of hospital beds has shrunk by well over 1,000 in 10 years while populations are rising.
Also on Tuesday, the South Eastern Trust and the Western Trust made staff appeals on social media for the Ulster Hospital and Altnagelvin Hospital, with the South Eastern Trust reporting "extreme pressures".
'Pinch points'
On Wednesday, the South Eastern Trust's Andrew Dobbin said: "I think the pressures have been significant and have been going on for around a year.
"We have had multiple times pinch points where it's been a conversation {declaring a major incident].
"Our department today will be expecting to see around 300 patients and receive 50 ambulances.
"And we're starting the day with 90% of our cubicle spaces filled with three wards worth of patients that have we have no capacity n the hospital to absorb.
"So it's completely understandable that we get to points where patient safety and the ability to see and treat the sickest and offload ambulances in a timely fashion can become a crisis point,."
Ray Rafferty, from health union Unison, said on Wednesday morning in Belfast there were 62 patients waiting on trolleys.
"The hospitals in Belfast are full and we have 62 patents needing to be admitted," he said.
"The main problem that we have is the number of unscheduled patients having to attend hospital because they haven't been able to get primary care."