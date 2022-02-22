Antrim Area Hospital declares potential major incident
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
A potential major incident has been declared at Antrim Area Hospital.
The decision was declared by an emergency consultant at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday, after the hospital had the highest number of patients ever waiting to be admitted.
A potential incident is a rare move to make, and is one step away from a major incident.
A major incident means there are too many patients for staff to deal with safely.
At one point on Tuesday, 62 patients, mostly frail and elderly, were waiting to be admitted - the highest number ever recorded at the hospital.
That number is now almost 50 as of about 17:00 GMT, according to the Northern Trust's chief executive Jennifer Walsh.
A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said the potential major incident "had to be called on safety grounds and means staff are put on alert".
Ambulances were placed on a partial regional divert as other hospitals are experiencing similar pressure.
Analysis: A significant and rare event
Declaring a major incident is very rare, and it's something that no health trust wants to do.
But the fact that we had a consultant putting their arms up and saying 'we cannot cope beyond this point' is really significant.
It's an attempt by staff to keep the service running as safely as possible.
There is a partial diversion of ambulances away from the hospital, but I have been told the hospital cannot instruct a full one because other hospitals are also under extreme pressure.
This diversion could go on for several hours.
It's almost like rallying the troops - when they put out a message like this, it really does bring all the health trusts round to work as a region, to work almost as one hospital.
It's also a way of saying to the public, only come to us if it is an emergency.
At 16:30 GMT on Monday - just hours after Antrim Area declared a potential major incident - there were 281 patients waiting to be admitted to emergency departments across Northern Ireland, according to Ms Walsh.
She said Covid had played a "significant role" in the decision to call a potential major incident, but also that it was partly due to the hospital not having enough beds.
Almost a third of patients at Antrim Area Hospital are Covid positive.
But even if all the patients currently at the hospital were discharged, they would still be short of beds, she told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
"It is well recognised that we do really not have the beds for the population we serve," she said.
"We have about 28% of the population of Northern Ireland but we've only got about 12% of the bed stock in this area, so we have a very high demand and we really don't have enough beds."
She said Tuesday's declaration would allow the hospital to get more help, but other hospitals were also under pressure.
"It's not a decision that we take lightly, but given that number of very sick people, it was quite right.
"It gives us an ability to call in extra staff, everything that we possibly can to try to decongest the situation.
"One of the extreme challenges that we're all facing at the moment is that many of our emergency departments across Northern Ireland are facing extreme pressures so, therefore, the ability to help each other out is not there in the way it would have been in the past."