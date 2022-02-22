Lisburn: Man arrested over reports of gun at shopping centre
A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a firearm in a public place in Lisburn, County Antrim.
It comes after police responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously at Bow Street Mall in the city centre at about 14:45 GMT.
Officers said they also arrested the 50-year-old on suspicion of possession of a point or blade in a public place.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man was in custody helping officers with their inquiries.