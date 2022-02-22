DUP says IRA memorial event at GAA club 'raises questions'
A memorial unveiled at a GAA club to three former IRA members "raises questions" for both Sinn Féin and the GAA, the DUP has said.
Michelle O'Neill was pictured at Clonoe O'Rahilly's GAC in County Tyrone, on Sunday, where a plaque was unveiled.
It was dedicated to Peter Clancy, Hugh Gerard Coney and Brian Campbell.
DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley said the event was "part of a continued attempt to normalise the activities of the IRA".
However, a spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: "Under the Good Friday Agreement, everyone has the right to remember their dead with dignity and respect."
Ms Bradley said: "Those commemorated at this event are defined not by the fact they were members of a GAA club but by their participation in terrorist attacks.
"That definition is crystallised by a memorial which highlights their status as 'volunteers' above anything else."
Today the Clonoe O'Rahilly's erected a monument dedicated to their club members Óglach Peter Clancy, Óglach Hugh Gerard Coney and Óglach Brian Campbell who lost their lives while on Active Service in the struggle for Freedom. We stand with their families today and everyday! pic.twitter.com/7iXI9up7Q4— East Tyrone Ógra Shinn Féin (@EastFein) February 19, 2022
She added: "It is particularly disappointing that GAA clubs continue to associate themselves with attempts to promote such a warped view of history."
Peter Clancy was one of four men shot dead by the SAS in Clonoe, County Tyrone in 1992, while Brian Campbell also died after being shot by SAS soldiers in 1983.
Hugh Gerard Coney died after he was shot when attempting to escape from prison in 1974.