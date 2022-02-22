Covid-19: Five more Covid-related deaths and 2,951 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,189.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,951 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 2,235 on Monday.
On Tuesday, there were 495 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 443 on Monday.
Of those, nine are in intensive care units - down three on Monday.
Last updated 22 February at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,711,897 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,418,651 people have had their first dose and 1,321,321 have had their second dose, while 20,125 third doses have been administered.
A total of 952,800 booster jabs have been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 22 February at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,443 as of Monday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,473 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, up from 3,351 cases on Sunday.
In addition 2,865 people registered a positive antigen test on Sunday up from Saturday's figure of 2,574.
There were 608 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday morning, down from 634 on Monday.
There were 54 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Tuesday, one more than on Monday.
Last updated 22 February at 15:50
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,767,692 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday 21 February.
A total of 3,807,721 people have had their first dose and 3,721,046 have had their second dose, while 238,925 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,796,497 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 22 February at 14:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?