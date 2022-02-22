More yellow weather warnings for wind and snow in NI
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Weather warnings have been issued ahead of another spell of windy and wintry weather this week.
Met Office yellow warnings for wind and snow come into force at 13:00 GMT on Wednesday and will last until 15:00 on Thursday.
The warnings will cover counties Antrim, Tyrone, Fermanagh, and Londonderry.
Temperatures are to drop sharply on Wednesday evening following some windy weather and rain during the day.
Snow showers are then expected to bring up to 10cm of snow for some low levels by Thursday morning, with up to 30cm over higher ground.
The nature of showers, however, means that not everywhere will get snow.
The Met Office is also warning of blustery conditions as well as blizzard conditions over higher routes.
Gusts of wind between 50-60mph can be expected inland, with up to 70mph around coasts.
There is also a chance of some lightning with the snow showers.
As a result of the poor weather, travel disruption is expected as well as possible damage and power cuts.
Some rural communities could be cut off.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) February 22, 2022
Wind and Snow across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland
Wednesday 1300 - Thursday 1500
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BDxtECd0Tp
Earlier in February storms hit the UK and Ireland bringing strong winds, snow and rain.
Heavy rainfall ahead of Storm Franklin's arrival caused severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland.
In the Republic of Ireland, a man was killed after being hit by a falling tree.