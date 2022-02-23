Paddy McCourt: Former footballer appears in court charged with sexual assault
Former Northern Ireland international footballer Paddy McCourt has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman.
He is accused of committing the assault on 30 January.
The 38-year-old, who was capped 18 times and also played for Celtic and Derry City, denies the charge.
Appearing at Londonderry Magistrates' Court via videolink on Wednesday, Mr McCourt replied "definitely not guilty" when the charge was put to him.
Mr McCourt, of Wheatfield Court in Muff, County Donegal, was released on bail.
He is due to appear again at the same court on 23 March.